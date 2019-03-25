Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,905,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $36,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.83 on Monday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.84). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/genworth-financial-inc-gnw-stake-increased-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.