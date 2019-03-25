General Mills (GIS) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GIS. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an average rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.91.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 118,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $5,730,372.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,723 shares of company stock worth $11,812,064 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

