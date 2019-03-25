General American Investors Co. Inc. Grows Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,625,000 after acquiring an additional 455,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,625,000 after buying an additional 455,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,340,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,303,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,688,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,940,000 after buying an additional 691,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,816,000 after buying an additional 382,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

NYCB opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

