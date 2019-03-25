GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.30. 125,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $914.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.24. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

