Gamida Cell (GMDA) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gamida Cell to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gamida Cell and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A N/A N/A Gamida Cell Competitors -5,043.00% -62.25% -25.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A -$52.93 million -1.13 Gamida Cell Competitors $909.88 million $194.38 million -1.16

Gamida Cell’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Gamida Cell is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gamida Cell and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gamida Cell Competitors 813 2721 5979 252 2.58

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 62.56%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 35.31%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in a patients with high-risk blood cancers, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

