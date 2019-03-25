GameCredits Tops 24 Hour Volume of $66,255.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $66,255.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00002443 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.01494120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017875 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001429 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Crex24, Poloniex and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

