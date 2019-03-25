Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 3.70. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Rubin sold 51,185 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $308,133.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,757.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Uihlein bought 51,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,538,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,467.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 689,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

