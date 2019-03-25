G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GTHX. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $535.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.37.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $26,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 76.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,717,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,821,000 after acquiring an additional 743,596 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 671,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 246,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.