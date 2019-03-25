G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,147,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,439,000 after purchasing an additional 426,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,439,000 after purchasing an additional 426,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,585,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,239,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 543,174 shares in the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.