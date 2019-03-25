FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc Decreased by Analyst (BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $30.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $30.18. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $30.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.44 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

BIIB opened at $216.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 12-month low of $216.49 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Biogen news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,568,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,985,931,000 after buying an additional 70,603 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Biogen by 27,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,309,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257,427 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,422,000 after purchasing an additional 183,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

