Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Edward L. Boykin sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $59,589.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Madeleine L. Champion sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $168,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,354 shares of company stock worth $259,573. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

