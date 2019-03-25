FreightCar America (RAIL) PT Set at $7.00 by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $7.00 price target on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut FreightCar America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.
NASDAQ RAIL opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.53. FreightCar America has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.14.
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.
