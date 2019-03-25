FreightCar America (RAIL) PT Set at $7.00 by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $7.00 price target on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut FreightCar America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.53. FreightCar America has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 49,321 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in FreightCar America by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

