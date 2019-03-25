Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Position Reduced by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,819 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. 2,021,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,279,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

