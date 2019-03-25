Francs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $318.00 (FRN)

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Francs has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. Francs has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $318.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Francs coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Francs Profile

Francs (CRYPTO:FRN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 6,570,808 coins. Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir . The official message board for Francs is francs.heberg-forum.org . The official website for Francs is www.francs.paris . The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Francs

Francs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Francs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Francs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Francs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

