Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 727,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 750,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

FNV stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

