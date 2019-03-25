Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,320.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 18,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,202,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,812.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,842,670 over the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.
FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
