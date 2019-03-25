Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,320.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 18,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,202,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,812.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,842,670 over the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.69. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/forward-air-co-fwrd-shares-bought-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc.html.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.