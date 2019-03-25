Formosa Financial Reaches Market Capitalization of $617,041.00 (FMF)

Formosa Financial (CURRENCY:FMF) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Formosa Financial has a total market cap of $617,041.00 and approximately $18,310.00 worth of Formosa Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Formosa Financial has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Formosa Financial token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including UEX, IDEX and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00413884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.01630973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00227269 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Formosa Financial Profile

Formosa Financial’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,583,321 tokens. Formosa Financial’s official website is www.formosa.financial . Formosa Financial’s official Twitter account is @formosaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Formosa Financial’s official message board is medium.com/formosa-financial . The Reddit community for Formosa Financial is /r/FormosaFinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Formosa Financial Token Trading

Formosa Financial can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDCM and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formosa Financial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Formosa Financial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Formosa Financial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

