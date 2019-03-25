Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 367,950 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367,950 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.0% during the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,768,000 after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 419,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.98 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

