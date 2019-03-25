FOAM (FOAM) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $67,108.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00420354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.01621152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00228154 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,638,378 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

