Five Point (FPH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FPH. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Five Point from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Five Point and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSE:FPH opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Five Point has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Five Point had a negative net margin of 70.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Five Point will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 23.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,429,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 642,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 23.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,429,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 642,041 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 12.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,032,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 116,615 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 689,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 104,823 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

