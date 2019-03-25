First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) Stake Lifted by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPX. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,629,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $171,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $73.73. 2,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,237. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/first-trust-us-equity-opportunities-etf-fpx-stake-lifted-by-m-holdings-securities-inc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.