First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL) Holdings Cut by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 404.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,545. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $30.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2294 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

