First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Shares of FTLS opened at $38.84 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

