First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.19 Million Position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

NYSE LPI opened at $3.11 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $727.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Williams Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

