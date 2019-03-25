First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 37,720 ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of ScanSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 223,609 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 292,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,639 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 81,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,605,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,943,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,943,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,604 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,203.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $928.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.72. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/first-trust-advisors-lp-acquires-shares-of-37720-scansource-inc-scsc.html.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.