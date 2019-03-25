First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.58 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,015 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 31,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 222,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 80,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,598,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,526 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,089. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/first-hawaiian-bank-has-3-58-million-position-in-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.