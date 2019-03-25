First Busey (BUSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BUSE. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.67 on Thursday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after buying an additional 329,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 25.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Busey by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,181,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,738,000 after purchasing an additional 167,545 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Busey by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Busey by 315.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

