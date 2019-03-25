First Bancorp (FBP) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,176,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 180,713 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

First Bancorp stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.57. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

