First American Financial Corp (FAF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of First American Financial worth $33,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 129.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $268,162.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 504,942 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $360,145.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 448,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,687.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Compass Point initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $59.72.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/first-american-financial-corp-faf-shares-sold-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.