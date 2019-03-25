First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 1,282.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $58.05 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

