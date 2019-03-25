First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.98 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,162 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,315,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,353,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after acquiring an additional 517,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,748,000 after acquiring an additional 497,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 861,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 473,241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.06 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

