First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 122.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.19 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-boosts-position-in-ishares-short-maturity-bond-etf-near.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1196 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.