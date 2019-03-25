Financial Analysis: The Castle Group (CAGU) vs. Peak Resorts (SKIS)

The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) and Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Castle Group and Peak Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Castle Group N/A N/A N/A Peak Resorts 0.33% 1.60% 0.29%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Castle Group and Peak Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Peak Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00

Peak Resorts has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.09%. Given Peak Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peak Resorts is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Risk & Volatility

The Castle Group has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Resorts has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Peak Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Peak Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peak Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. The Castle Group does not pay a dividend. Peak Resorts pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Castle Group and Peak Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Castle Group $26.25 million 0.17 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Peak Resorts $131.66 million 0.53 $1.35 million $0.07 66.29

Peak Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than The Castle Group.

Summary

Peak Resorts beats The Castle Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities. The company also offers non-winter attractions, such as golf, roller coasters, swimming, summer concerts, and zip rides. It operates 14 ski resorts primarily located in the Northeast and Midwest. Peak Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wildwood, Missouri.

