Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $383,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,860,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

