Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $84,000 Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,726 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 526.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 421.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

