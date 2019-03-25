Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Hecla Mining (HL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 76,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 327,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 54,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 819,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 124,825 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.84 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -9.09%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

