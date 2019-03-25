Ferro Co. (FOE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Ferro in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $154,537.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,618.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOE stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 2,430,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.30. Ferro has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

