Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) and Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Financial Contrast

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fauquier Bankshares and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares 17.98% 10.01% 0.85% Allegiance Bancshares 22.48% 9.55% 1.17%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fauquier Bankshares and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiance Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus target price of $39.42, indicating a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than Fauquier Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Allegiance Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fauquier Bankshares and Allegiance Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares $32.77 million 2.49 $6.14 million N/A N/A Allegiance Bancshares $165.94 million 4.21 $37.31 million $2.52 12.81

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Fauquier Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. Its loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services. In addition, the company offers safe deposit, automated teller machines and services, debit and credit cards, cash management, direct deposits, notary, night depository, prepaid debit cards, cashier's check, domestic and international collection, drive-in teller, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking, and banking by mail services. Further, it provides personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 11 full service branch offices and approximately 12 automated teller machines located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville, and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and 24-hour depository facilities; mobile banking; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of January 25, 2018, it operated 16 full-service banking locations and a loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

