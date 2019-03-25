Fantomcoin (FCN) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Fantomcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Fantomcoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $0.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantomcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fantomcoin Coin Profile

Fantomcoin (FCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 8,135,627 coins. The official website for Fantomcoin is fantomcoin.org . Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin

Buying and Selling Fantomcoin

Fantomcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantomcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantomcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantomcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

