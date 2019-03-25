Facebook, Inc. (FB) Holdings Raised by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,804 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,229,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,196,642,000 after acquiring an additional 799,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,294,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,389,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,530,962,000 after acquiring an additional 242,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $164.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Facebook’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $7,266,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $233,632.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,211 shares of company stock worth $60,446,655 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

