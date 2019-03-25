F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will announce sales of $299.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.20 million to $307.17 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $293.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $300.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,399. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $34,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in F.N.B. by 11,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 896.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,272,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,191 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,563,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

