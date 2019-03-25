Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Holdings Decreased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,883 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,503 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 30,554 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 1,635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $203,655.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $6,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,910 shares in the company, valued at $57,942,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock worth $15,999,089. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $121.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

