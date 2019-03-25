Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.39). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($4.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15).

EVFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

EVFM remained flat at $$3.55 on Monday. 5,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.