Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.39). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($4.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15).
In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.
EVFM remained flat at $$3.55 on Monday. 5,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.