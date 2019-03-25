EVO Payments (EVOP) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) is one of 127 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EVO Payments to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVO Payments and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 1 6 5 0 2.33 EVO Payments Competitors 1046 4598 8263 366 2.56

EVO Payments currently has a consensus target price of $25.55, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.33%. Given EVO Payments’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVO Payments has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $564.75 million -$14.71 million -18.43 EVO Payments Competitors $2.72 billion $429.76 million 11.80

EVO Payments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -5.40% N/A -1.16% EVO Payments Competitors 3.10% 1.47% 1.42%

Summary

EVO Payments competitors beat EVO Payments on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

