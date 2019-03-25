EVINE Live (EVLV) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 561,932 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 306,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of EVINE Live from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on shares of EVINE Live and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVINE Live by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EVINE Live by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 76,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EVINE Live by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,135,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVINE Live by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 243,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in EVINE Live in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLV)

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

