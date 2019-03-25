EVINE Live (EVLV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of EVLV opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00. EVINE Live has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 2.58.

EVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. B. Riley set a $1.00 price objective on EVINE Live and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered EVINE Live from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.38.

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

