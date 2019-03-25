Etherparty (FUEL) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. Etherparty has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00416154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.01620521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00226014 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,942,102 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

