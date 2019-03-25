Essex Property Trust (ESS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2019 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/25/2019 – Essex Property Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $268.00 to $301.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Essex Property Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $303.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2019 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2019 – Essex Property Trust was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

1/30/2019 – Essex Property Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $290.13. The stock had a trading volume of 121,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $226.22 and a one year high of $294.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.19%.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $341,000.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total transaction of $1,035,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,184 shares of company stock worth $4,030,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,591,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,127,000 after buying an additional 1,021,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $142,785,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $137,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

