Espial Group (ESP) Trading 37.2% Higher

Espial Group Inc. (TSE:ESP)’s share price traded up 37.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.55. 290,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 622% from the average session volume of 40,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Espial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.92.
About Espial Group (TSE:ESP)
Espial Group Inc develops and markets computer software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides software solutions that enable video service providers, including cable multiple-system, telecommunications, satellite, and other network operators to deploy video services for various screens, such as TVs, tablets, PCs, and mobile phones.
