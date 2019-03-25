Espial Group Inc. (TSE:ESP)’s share price traded up 37.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.55. 290,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 622% from the average session volume of 40,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Espial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Espial Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/espial-group-esp-trading-37-2-higher.html.

About Espial Group (TSE:ESP)

Espial Group Inc develops and markets computer software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides software solutions that enable video service providers, including cable multiple-system, telecommunications, satellite, and other network operators to deploy video services for various screens, such as TVs, tablets, PCs, and mobile phones.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Espial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.