Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,378,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363,383 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises 1.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.09% of Equity Residential worth $751,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 438,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,330,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $9,710,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 117,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $652.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $67,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 10,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $799,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,872 shares of company stock worth $16,960,483. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

